Wrexham community calls on public for suggestions over phone box

Suggestions are being sought over a scheme to turn a phone box into a community asset.

Last year Llay Community Council began looking into the possibility of turning a disused phone box in First Avenue into an asset such as a bicycle puncture repair station or defibrillator station as part of a regeneration project with Cadwyn Clwyd.

But hopes for the project were dashed when the box was

removed by BT in December, leaving only one other suitable kiosk in the village – based in Croes Howell.

Speaking at Llay Community Council’s latest meeting, Cllr Rob Walsh told colleagues: “The initial feeling was people wanted to do something with this phone box and I think there is an interest in the community.

“But I think taking away that specific box from First Avenue with its history has almost taken the gloss off the whole idea now.

“There are options for it but if we didn’t use the one on Croes Howell we would perhaps have to purchase another box and I don’t know what the costs involved there would be.

“I am torn in terms of what to do for the best.

“It is going to be a cost for the community council if we go down this route but at the same time I don't want people to feel we have ignored their wishes.

“If we are going to go ahead I do feel a bit more consultation is needed particularly with residents directly affected.”

Cllr Walsh suggested the Croes Howell box could be moved to a more central location in the village if the project were to go ahead, but added: “I have had no comments at all from Croes Howell residents but that doesn’t mean they’re happy for it to go."

Cllr Dennis Owen, vice-chairman of the community council, told the meeting: “The issue I had was the one in First Avenue was vandalised and I think if we put something on there it would be vandalised further.”

Cllr John O’Keefe said: “If we get the one from Croes Howell I would like to see it go in the central gardens – if we’re purchasing something for the village, let everyone get the benefit of it.”

Members agreed on a suggestion put forward by Cllr Sharon Roberts – to put suggestion boxes out at key points across the village in order for residents to have their say on the project before making a decision.

It was also agreed that Mark Williams, clerk to the community council, would investigate the costs of relocating the box along with any required refurbishment costs.

BT told the Leader it had been planning to remove the Croes Howell phone box as well, but it had received an expression of interest in adopting it.

If adoption it is agreed the kiosk will be removed from the phone company’s removal list.