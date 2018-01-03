Gwersyllt stalwart loses out by just one vote in community council election

BERNIE McCann, who lost out on becoming the next town mayor when he was narrowly defeated in the last Wrexham Council hustings, has been unsuccessful again in an election of a different sort.

On failing to be re-elected to Wrexham Council, Mr McCann, a former chairman, resigned as a member of Gwersyllt Community Council.

He has since attempted to regain a place on the community council but has failed – by one vote – to be co-opted to fill one of two places made available by councillors Michael Mackenzie and Ben Whitehouse who have stepped down midway through their terms of office.

Cnty Cllr Tina Mannering, who beat Mr McCann in the Wrexham Council election for Gwersyllt East and West ward, also failed in her bid to be co-opted, as did fellow county councillor Barrie Warburton from Gwersyllt North ward.

The successful candidates to fill the vacancies were Arthur Jones, chairman of Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club and Phil Rees, who has links to Plaid Cymru.

Mr McCann and his wife Cath from Bradley were deputy mayor and mayoress in May and were set to take over Wrexham’s highest civic honour within a month.

But Mr McCann lost out to Cllr Mannering, a shopkeeper from Bradley, by 23 votes in May’s county borough five-yearly elections.

Mr McCann said he did not want to make any comment on the matter.