Wrexham AFC secure deal to use Nine Acre Field as new training venue

Wrexham AFC have formally completed an agreement to use Nine Acre Field as a training base, thanks to a free service from solicitors.

Earlier this year the Leader reported the Reds had an agreement with Wrexham Council for the first team and youth side to train at Nine Acre, with the centre of excellence remaining at Colliers Park in Gresford.

Last season the club had split its time between the home of Lex XI at Stansty Park and its former base at Colliers Park, owned by Glyndwr University.

A club spokesman said: “We are very grateful to have secured agreement with the local authority for the use of Nine Acre as our new training venue for the first and youth team and have had a written agreement since back in April. However, we still needed to finalise the fine detail of a legal licence agreement.

“Enter Mackenzie Jones solicitors who have provided all our legal support at no charge to the football club to get this finalised with the legal department at the local authority.”

Andrew Foley Jones, a lifelong Wrexham AFC supporter and director of Mackenzie Jones, said: “Everybody at the firm is delighted to be involved in what is a very exciting project in the long-term future of the club.

“We look forward to offering more assistance to the club.”

Club director Spencer Harris said: “We’d like to thank Mackenzie Jones for their ongoing support to the club.

“They gave us sound advice in the scoping of the document and getting to a fast resolution with Wrexham Council.

“We have signed the legal agreement and the use of Nine Acre has been a big factor in our on-pitch performances so far this season.”

Club bosses announced in October last year that the first team would no longer be based at Colliers Park after being unable to come to an agreement with Glyndwr University.

It is believed the annual running costs were too high for the club to take on as well as the lease for the Racecourse.

Colliers Park was officially opened in June 1997 at a building cost of £750,000.

The England national team, Barcelona, Rangers and the Wales national team have all used it for training purposes.

A running hill, as well as all-weather pitches and a small stand, have been constructed since the facilities opened.