Horseman's Green residents closer to dream of Community Hall after lease signed

Residents in Horseman’s Green, in between Whitchurch and Wrexham, have moved closer to their dream of turning the former scout hut into their very own community hall.

The Community Group has long campaigned to turn the hut into a space for the community to use and celebrated a momentous occasion on August 31, when they signed the lease and received the keys.

Andrea Porter, who is secretary of the community group, and also a trustee, says the race is on to get the hall ready for its big opening next month.

“It’s all systems go now to get the hall ready for the big opening in the middle of October when the occasion is going to be celebrated with an afternoon of fun and entertainment,” she said.

“The community has been fortunate in securing funding from the Big Lottery, and are very grateful for their support in making the launch what will be a day to remember.

“The hall has been closed up for more than two years; therefore, there is a lot of work to be done to bring it up to standard and fit for purpose to host activities, community groups etc.

“Not to be daunted by the task, the residents of Horseman’s Green are coming together for a weekend work party starting on September 30 to do just this; the tea urn will be put to full use that’s for sure.”

Helen Paterson, chair of the community group, added: “I believe that this hall will be at the heart of our community life.

“A place to come to join in and share with activities and events. It will provide a superb community focus for all ages.”

Anyone interested in getting involved, taking part in events or activities please do join our mailing list to be kept up-to-date, contact Andrea at akporter@btinternet.com or on Facebook @horsemansgreen