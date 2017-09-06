Grassroots Brickfields football club in Wrexham scoops top award

A grassroots football club has scooped a top award for the third time.

Brickfield Rangers, where Robbie Savage learned his trade, was named FAW 2017 club of the year for the third time in 15 years at the McDonald’s Welsh Community Football Awards ceremony held in Cardiff City’s football stadium over the weekend.

The award was presented to Brickfield Rangers CEO Paul Hooson by former Bangor City manager Andy Legg after a short video showing the hard work that goes on by the volunteers at Brickfield Rangers.

Mr Hooson, who attended the event with the club’s disability director Lynn Hooson, said: “What an achievement by everyone once again at Brickfield Rangers.

“Each year this club continually grows and becomes stronger within our community and to be recognised nationally is amazing especially when you consider all the other hard working top level clubs that Wales has to offer.

“I want to thank all the parents, coaches, directors, administrators and players within our club because without them Brickfield does not exist.”

FAW Trust CEO Neil Ward passed on his congratulations to all the winners and praised Ryan Giggs and Ian Rush for attending.

Mr Ward said: “I’m delighted these grassroots heroes have had their achievements acknowledged.

“They’re the people who make grassroots football tick.

“It’s fantastic to have legends like Ian Rush and Ryan Giggs supporting us.

“They acknowledge that they started their careers in the grassroots game.

“They emphasised how important it is that we get the grassroots game in good shape to support the future production of players.”

Ryan Giggs, McDonald’s head of Welsh football, said: “The extraordinary commitment and dedication shown by Brickfield Rangers is inspiring, making them very worthy winners of the Club of the Year Award.

“The continued development of the game in Wales fully depends on the determination of clubs like Brickfield Rangers and without their ongoing support for grassroots football, young Welsh footballers wouldn’t have these fantastic opportunities to grow and develop. I want to congratulate the club and hope they’ll continue to encourage others to volunteer and get involved in local grassroots football.”

Brickfield Rangers also received a video from former X Factor competitor Wagner, who congratulated everyone at the club for their success and encouraged them to ‘keep up the fantastic community work’.

The club was founded by local parents in 1976 comprising of just one youth team and now runs 32 teams including under 4’s, under 19’s and two adult teams.

Brickfield Rangers aim to get people active and engaged with a football in the community programme, walking football for the over 50s, outreach work in Wrexham’s multi-use games areas, engaging with children in 12 schools each year and more.

To find out more about the club, visit www.brickfield rangers.co.uk