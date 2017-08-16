Your chance to nominate your young Wrexham legend

Football idol Joey Jones is urging people to help him find Wrexham’s Young Legend.

Joey’s aim is to honour an unsung hero or heroine aged under 18 to counter the bad press young people sometimes get.

The Wrexham AFC stalwart has joined forces with the Leader newspaper and Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham to launch the competition.

The aim is to pay tribute to Wrexham’s Young Legend who deserves credit for what they have already achieved in life.

It may be that they have shown great courage in overcoming illness or it could recognise their dedication in caring for a disabled or sick parent.

Equally, it could be because of their success in sport.

The winner will receive a £200 voucher for a spending spree at Eagles Meadow, as well as a family tickets to the Odeon cinema and Tenpin at the shopping centre.

Joey, 62, had a long and distinguished career with Wrexham, Liverpool, Huddersfield and Wales.

He said: “Young people do a lot of good that so often goes unrecognised.

“I’m more than happy to give my support to Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre by backing this competition which has some amazing prizes.

“I have worked with a lot of youngsters at Wrexham Football Club over the years and I’d like to see them all recognised to be honest. They all worked incredibly hard and still do.

“People are very quick to slate young people without ever looking at the good things so many of them do.”

Joey, who played for Wrexham more than 370 times scoring 19 goals, was born in Llandudno and arrived in the town, via Bangor, when he was 15, says he is settled in the area and would never leave.

He added: “I’m sure the judges will have a hard time choosing a winner and he or she will be fully deserving of the amazing prizes on offer.

“The competition is an amazing idea and I really support it. I hope people get nominating those deserving young people.”

Eagles Meadow operations manager Stuart Bellis said: “We decided it was time someone showcased the good work being done by so many young people.

“We have come up with a wonderful array of top prizes with the winner getting a £200 voucher that can be spent at Eagles Meadow.

“It might be the winner wants a new wardrobe of designer clothes or wants to use the voucher to buy jewellery, fragrance or toiletries, or maybe just go for a meal with friends or family at one of the Eagles Meadow restaurants, it will be entirely up to them.”

“It’s fantastic the competition has the backing of a local legend such as Joey Jones. Joey is such a humble man and has earned the respect he gets and deserves from Wrexham people.

“I’m sure we are going to receive some amazing nominations for what is a fantastic competition. The judges are going to have a very hard time and face a difficult challenge. I know there are some amazing stories that deserve to be told.”

Eagles Meadow manager Kevin Critchley added: “Contrary to what some might think, there are some really wonderful, special young people out there.

“Our Wrexham Young Legend will in that sense be the first among equals.”

n To nominate a young person under 18 who lives in Wrexham please explain in 100 words or less why he or she should be crowned Wrexham’s Young Legend, with full name, contact details including daytime telephone number. The nomination should be sent/emailed to Kathy Woodfine-Jones, Young Legend, The Leader, Mold Business Park, Wrexham Road, Mold, Flintshire CH7 1XY, kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk by noon on Wednesday, August 30 at the latest. Full Leader competition rules are included in our classified section.