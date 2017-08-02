Kevin Roberts jumped at the chance to join Wrexham AFC

KEVIN ROBERTS had no hesitation in leaving a promotion-winning team to join Wrexham.

The defender captained Halifax Town to National League North glory last term as the Shaymen beat Chorley 2-1 in the play-off final.

But despite Halifax returning to the fifth tier at the first attempt, Roberts jumped at the chance to move to Wrexham when he heard Reds’ boss Dean Keates wanted to sign him.

“It wasn’t a hard choice,” said Roberts. “It was tough as in I was captain of the club and what we had just done but it was time for me to move on.

“And when a club like Wrexham comes in it is a tough one to turn down.

“A few things ticked the boxes. The manager, I have played against him and I know he is a winner, and the players he was bringing in.

“From the outside looking in, it looked like somewhere where you want to be.”

Wrexham are preparing for a 10th season in non-league and Roberts is targeting a play-off spot.

“The main aim will be to try and get in the play-offs,” said Roberts. “It is a lottery from there but that has got to be the target, especially with it being top-seven now.”

When asked whether Wrexham can win the title, Roberts added: “I think we can but you have got to be realistic as well. It is a whole new squad.

“From past experience when a new squad gets put together, you normally see the best of them after Christmas.

“But if we get off to a really good start, we could be in contention for that as well.”

Roberts is eager to start on a winning note when Wrexham host Macclesfield Town at The Racecourse on Saturday.

“I have heard there is going to be a big crowd so the more the better,” added Roberts.

“It would be lovely to get three points on the board at the beginning of the season, that sets you up nicely.

“If we don’t that is not the worst case scenario but that is what we will be looking at.”

n AFC Fylde have signed ex-Salford City central defender Simon Grand ahead of their debut National League season, while Barrow have signed former Cheltenham Town defender Jack Barthram on a one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.