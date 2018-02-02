Community day in Wrexham to raise awareness of campaign over disability benefit

A COMMUNITY day has been arranged to spread awareness of a disability benefit campaign.

The free event, which will be held at Set The Bar next to Wrexham Bus Station, will take place from 1pm to 11pm tomorrow in aid of the Save The Welsh Independent Living Campaign (SWILG).

There will be a number of performances throughout the day including Wrexham One World Community Choir, Luke Gallagher, Jamie Hamilton and more.

Disability campaigner Nathan Lee Davies is encouraging residents to turn out and support the event, which is expected to draw visitors from all over North Wales.

He said: “SWILG is an absolutely vital movement and a campaign that must be won.

“I implore people to come along to our completely free community day and I would encourage everyone to get involved with us on this SWILG campaign.

“We currently have a fantastic exhibition on in Theatre Clwyd, Mold, which we are proud to have put together.

“People such as the film-maker Ken Loach, to performers like Attila The Stockbroker, to some English and Welsh MPs and AMs, to Welsh Labour Grassroots/

Momentum to the local Labour parties in Clwyd South and Wrexham have given their full, official support.

“I cannot tell you how much that means to me and thousands like me.

“As I say, this is a campaign we simply cannot afford to lose.”

The Welsh Government became responsible for supporting those who had been receiving Independent Living Fund payments after the UK government closed the scheme in June 2015.

According to the charity Disability Rights UK, Welsh Independent Living Grant funding will continue during 2017-2018, but local councils will meet with the people receiving them to discuss the replacement support they need – by March 31, 2019, all recipients will receive their support from local councils.

To find out more about the campaign, search for @SaveWILG on Facebook.

For more information about the community day, search for the event 'Save the Welsh Independent Living Grant (SWILG) Community Day' on Facebook.