Guitarist dubbed 'Wigan's Jimi Hendrix' to play Chester gig

A BLUES guitarist hailed “the Wigan Jimi Hendrix” will play a gig at Chester’s Telford’s Warehouse on November 18.

John Fairhurst will be showcasing a large amount of new material as well as some old favourites when he performs in Chester.

Fairhurst’s music has a distinctly eastern feel, with influences from India as well as his own travels through Asia.

Fairhurst will be joined by Spanish rock band Los Labios, who have recently been working with Lenny Kravitz as well as touring the US, Colombia, Australia, and Mexico, including shows at the Wiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles.

The John Fairhurst Band play at Telford’s on November 18. Free before 9pm or £4 after. Free all night with a valid NUS or Telford’s membership card.