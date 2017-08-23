Liverpool guitarist Nick Ellis to play gig in Hawarden

LIVERPOOL singer / songwriter Nick Ellis will be playing a gig at Hawarden’s Glynne Arms on August Bank Holiday Sunday.

Ellis has won praise from both BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne and BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris following the relase of his debut solo album, Daylight Ghosts earlier this year.

Blending streetscape narrative-noir with a classic British acoustic approach, Ellis’ rhythmic attack and finger-quick lucidity,has seen his sound described as “a conversation between Elvis Costello and John Martyn.”

On his songwriting Ellis says: “I see my songs as chapters and scenes. My albums as movies and books. Except, in this film, these stories are true…”

A spokesperson for the Glynne Arms said: “It’s going to be a great evening of music, and we will be serving up a hog roast. Book your table by calling 01244 569988 or email manager@theglynnearms.co.uk.”