British Sea Power added to Good Life bill

HAWARDEN music and food festival, The Good Life Experience has added indie band British Sea Power to their Saturday night line-up.

The band, who recently headlined Wrexham’s FOCUS Wales festival music, were named 'The best band in Britain' by The Sunday Times on the release of their debut album back in 2003 and have toured the world with The Killers, The Flaming Lips, The Strokes and Pulp.

Consistently feted in the press with every album release, in 2017, they released their first new studio album in four years, Let The Dancers Inherit The Party.

The award-winning Good Life Experience, which runs from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17 on the Hawarden Estate, Flintshire - the estate of former Prime Minister William Gladstone, has picked up a number of accolades since it began in 2014, including most recently being counted as one of the world’s Sixteen Best 2017 Summer Festivals by American news channel, CNN.

Adult tickets without camping are priced £91 and teen tickets (12-17 years) are £42. Adult camping tickets are priced £124 and teen tickets (12-17 years) are £64. Children under the age of 12 go free.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit thegoodlifeexperience.co.uk.