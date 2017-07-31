Courteeners frontman Liam Fray confirms Wrexham gig

LIAM Fray, frontman and songwriter of Courteeners, one of the country’s biggest and most loved home grown bands, has announced a series of intimate acoustic shows across the country in October and November – including a date in Wrexham.

At the gigs, Fray is promising Courteeners classics as well as a deep dive into rarely heard songs from the band’s decade-old back catalogue.

Hailing from Manchester, the Courteeners receive regular comparisons in the press to the leading lights of previous waves of Mancunian Brit-pop such as the Smiths, the Stone Roses, and Oasis.

The band's alternately jangly and bombastic brand of indie guitar rock bears the influence of all three acts, as well as comparisons to contemporaries like Arctic Monkeys and Kasabian.

The band recently headlined a hometown gig at Emirates Old Trafford in front of 50,000 fans.

Liam Fray plays Wrexham Central Station on Tuesday, October 31. Tickets go on sale on Friday August 4 at 9am. Limited fan presale (4 tickets per person max) August 2 at 9am.