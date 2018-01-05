Landscapes of North Wales from Wrexham artist to be celebrated in exhibition

Art lovers are reminded they can enjoy an exhibition that showcases the landscapes of North Wales and beyond.

The exhibition by Wrexham artist Paula Salmons will be held from January 24 to February 3 in the community gallery at Theatr Clwyd,

Mold.

Visitors will be able to browse and buy a large selection of original oil paintings, with Welsh landscapes – including scenes from Llangollen and Anglesey – prominent among them.

The exhibition also includes a range of dramatic seascapes, mostly developed from sketches of the Atlantic coast.

Paula said: “As a landscape artist, I never tire of the scenery around North Wales. It’s so beautiful and always changing – it inspires me all year round”.