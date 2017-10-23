Runners young and old take to the streets of Mold for blustery Flintshire 10k

Windy conditions weren’t enough to put off hardy runners in the Flintshire 10k.

Hundreds braved the blustery weather to take part in the annual distance race through the streets of Mold.

Runners set off at 10.30am along the quick course, which started and finished at Mold Leisure Centre, looping around the town over two laps.

The event also included a half-distance 5k run, taking in the same route.

Click here for all the pictures from this year's Flintshire 10k