Flint pupils do their bit for world's biggest coffee morning

Classes full of pupils joined each other to do their bit for a national coffee morning.

Primary school children at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Flint helped out by fundraising and preparing for a Macmillan coffee morning in their school hall yesterday.

The little helpers joined staff, parents and volunteers in the charitable event, which the school and pupils’ families have enjoyed for many years.

One smiling quartet was the family of four generations, Amelia Turner, seven, with mum Emma Turner, mum Emma Turner, her and grandma Helen Spencer and great grandma Eleanor Kerfoot.

Headteacher Rachel Molyneux said: “We are delighted to be hosting another Macmillan coffee morning. We have done one for several years now and each year they have gone from strength to strength.”

“We would like to thank staff, families and friends of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary school for their support.”