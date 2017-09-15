Yarnbomb arts project has spread happiness in Wrexham town centre

A vibrant arts project has been spreading happiness in Wrexham town centre.

The ‘yarn bombing’ in Queens Square includes colourful balls hanging from tree branches and designs of patterned knitted yarn wrapped around tree trunks, benches and bollards, as well as inspirational quotes placed with the creations.

Joe Bickerton, Wrexham Council’s destination manager, told the Leader that the display was created by a group of local volunteers and has been very popular with passers-by.

He said: “It is a little project to brighten up the town centre and bring a smile to people’s faces.

“Being in the tourist information centre we have had a number of businesses in the last few days saying how bright they are and that they are a nice addition to the town.

“It is nice that the volunteers have done it because it brings a lot of colour to the town centre and they have put inspirational quotes with the display, so it has been a talking point in the town.”