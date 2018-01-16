Scott Quigley joins Wrexham AFC until the end of the season

Scott Quigley is hoping a successful loan spell with Wrexham can lead to the striker establishing himself at Blackpool.

The striker has joined the Reds on loan from the League One club until the end of the season.

Snapped up by Blackpool from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints last summer, Quigley has been restricted to nine substitute appearances in the league and five Football League Trophy starts.

But with his contract at Bloomfield Road running until the summer of 2019, Quigley has got time to make an impression and he is firstly focussed on helping Wrexham in their promotion challenge.

“The gaffer (Gary Bowyer) said ‘please don’t think we don’t want you.’

“I got there and there were something like nine strikers so that killed me straight away.

“I thought I would have to work hard, I never thought I would play straight away.

”Curtis Tilt, who was with Wrexham last season, has done really well since he came in and I thought I could have hopefully done that but it hasn’t turned out the way I wanted it to be.

”Hopefully if I can do really well here and help Wrexham get out of the league, who knows next year?”