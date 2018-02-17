Sutton United 1 Wrexham AFC 1

Wrexham were held to another draw as they finished 1-1 at promotion rivals Sutton United.

It was a clash between third and fourth in the National League and Wrexham extended their unbeaten run to 10 games on the 3G pitch at Gandaer Green Gane, with seven on those finishing in a draw.

Wrexham created the first chance after six minutes, Chris Holroyd raced clear and his drive was tipped behind by U’s goalkeeper Jamie Butler.

Scott Quigley, making his first start after recovering from a hamstring injury, headed wide from the resulting corner taken by Nicky Deverdics but Wrexham took the lead in the 20th minute.

Scott Boden put strike partner Quigley through on goal and the striker fired past Butler.

The Reds deserved their lead at the break but Sutton were back on level terms two minutes after the restart.

Byron Harrison’s header from a corner struck the crossbar and Simon Walton converted from close range.

Harrison went close for Sutton while both teams had a chance to snatch victory in added time.

Akil Wright’s drive was parried by Butler with fellow sub Jonathan Franks unable to capitalise and Sutton went upfield and Tom Bolarinwa’s header was tipped behind by Dunn.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Holroyd, Wedgbury, Kelly (Wright 86), Deverdics; Boden (Franks 62), Quigley (Mackreth 90). Subs not used: Dibble, Raven.