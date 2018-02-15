Wrexham AFC midfielder Akil Wright vows to take his chance when it comes

AKIL WRIGHT has no complaints about being out of the Wrexham side and the midfielder is determined to make the most of his next opportunity.

The 21-year-old joined the Reds on a six month loan deal in the summer from Fleetwood Town and made the move permanent in January following a successful first half of the season.

But since he was sidelined with an ankle injury at the end of November, Wright has seen Wrexham continue to challenge for automatic promotion and he has been unable to win his place back in the team with Marcus Kelly lining up alongside Sam Wedgbury in the centre.

But rather than sulk, Wright is happy that Wrexham, unbeaten in nine games, remain among the leading pack and he hopes to pick up where he left off when he is given his chance by manager Dean Keates.

“Marcus and Sam are doing well in there, we are winning games and we are near the top of the league so I can’t complain,” said Wright.

“I have just got to keep on training hard and hopefully I will get my chance again and when I do, I have got to take it.

“I am still confident in myself and I will go into every game smiling, regardless.

“I am looking forward to my chance.”

Wright, restricted to four substitute appearances since the turn of the year, has signed a contract keeping him at The Racecourse until the summer of 2020.

Despite a lack of game time in 2018, Wright is delighted his future is at Wrexham.

“Of course I want to play,” said Wright. “I am young and I am eager to play every game.

“But I respect the manager’s decision and I will always be ready to play whenever I am needed to play.

“I am here for another two-and-a-half years but I do want to play now.

“I want to be a part of it now so hopefully I will be back playing soon.”

Wright wants to play his part and help Wrexham clinch promotion when he is back in the side.

“I had a decent first half of the season,” said Wright.

“Obviously I would like to finish the season on a high, whether that is winning the league or getting promotion.

“On a personal note, I would like to play more games and hopefully I do well up to the end of the season.”

Wrexham continue their quest for success with a top of the table clash against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane on Saturday.

The third placed Reds are two points behind National League leaders Macclesfield Town while Sutton sit fourth.

Wright is focussed on Wrexham leaving Sutton, who have a 3G playing surface, with three points.

“It is a massive game for us,” added Wright. “They are one point behind us and we need to try and win it.

“The 13 games we have got left are all massive games, they are all cup finals.

“We have got to take them as they come and hopefully we get three points at Sutton.”