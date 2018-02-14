Sam Wedgbury would love to stay at Wrexham AFC

SAM WEDGBURY wants to stay at Wrexham and says talks have begun over a new deal to remain at The Racecourse.

Reds boss Dean Keates revealed recently he has spoken to some players who are out of contract at the end of the season and Wedgbury is one of those.

The tough-tackling midfielder, who joined from Forest Green last summer, has been outstanding this season, playing a key role in helping Wrexham challenge for promotion.

“I am in discussions with the club so hopefully something gets announced in the near future,” said Wedgbury.

“ I want to be here, I like the club and I love playing here.

“I love it here and am really enjoying my football. It is probably the most I have ever enjoyed playing. The team spirit in the dressing room, the lads are first class, the gaffer is brilliant with me and so are all the staff. So I am happy.”

Wedgbury, who has made 29 league starts this term, sees his long term future with Wrexham.

“I want to be here for as long as I can,” said Wedgbury. “I want to get well over 100 appearances if I can which I am on course to do if I can get 40 this season.

“I have always settled at a club and I think you play your best football when you are settled, especially after your first season.”

Kevin Roberts, Manny Smith, captain Shaun Pearson, James Jennings, Akil Wright and Nicky Deverdics are the only players who have contracts up until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Wedgbury feels all his team-mates who penned one year deals last summer and have helped Wrexham emerge as promotion contenders will be in line for contract extensions.

“I think all the lads who are on one-year deals are in with a shout of extensions because it is the first time in a few years that Wrexham have actually been challenging,” said Wedgbury. “We have brought a togetherness back to the club with supporters and there is a positive vibe around the place.”

Wedgbury once again impressed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Halifax with midfielder partner Marcus Kelly receiving the man of the match award.

The 28-year-old is pleased with his form but would like to add to his solitary Reds goal, a late equaliser in the home draw with Guiseley on September 16, and weigh in with more assists.

“Obviously you can’t do it without your team-mates,” said Wedgbury. “All the lads graft, it is not just about me individually. I thought Marcus did well on Saturday and he deserved man of the match.

“I am happy with my form. I would like to chip in with more goals and more assists but I am hoping that comes in the last 13 games.”

Although Wrexham are unbeaten in nine matches, six of those have ended in draws and Wedgbury admits the Reds need to rediscover that winning habit.

“It is good we are disappointed when we do draw,” said Wedgbury. “The old saying is ‘you don’t win, you don’t get beat’.

“This season we have been very resilient or if we have fallen behind in games, we have kept ourselves in it because we can always nick a goal.

“We do need to turn the draws into wins but it is our first season as a squad together and I think people forget that a little because we have done so well.

“Your first season together is just gelling and knitting together, and the second season usually is where it is a real big season for the club and the players alike.”

Wrexham, who surrendered top spot after drawing with Halifax, are now third in the National League, two points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

Saturday’s opponents Sutton United are also vying for automatic promotion but Wedgbury is confident the Reds can leave Gander Green Lane with three points.

“That is what we are going down there to do,” added Wedgbury.

“Sutton are flying so they will probably go into it as small favourites but away from home we can beat anyone, and at home.”