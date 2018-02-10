Wrexham AFC 1 Halifax Town 1

Wrexham failed to hold onto top spot in the National League after drawing 1-1 against lowly Halifax Town at The Racecourse.

Striker Scott Boden gave Wrexham the lead but Halifax equalised just before the break and the Shaymen had the better chances in the second half while the Reds finished the game with 10 men after Paul Rutherford was sent off.

Manager Dean Keates named an unchanged side and saw leading scorer Chris Holroyd go close early on, but Wrexham, who had bossed the game, took an 18th minute lead.

Kevin Roberts sent in a teasing cross from the right and Boden headed past goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

Wrexham had been comfortable but Halifax equalised on 45 minutes.

A cross from the left was flicked on by Matthew Brown and Scott Garner converted from close range.

Halifax should have gone ahead in the 59th minute but an unmarked Tom Denton headed wide from Michael Duckworth’s cross.

Halifax squandered another chance go to ahead as Denton somehow put Michael Collins’ cross over the bar from close range.

Keates made a double substitution in the 82nd minute with Jack Mackreth and Jonathan Franks replacing Rutherford and Boden.

However, Rutherford had just been shown a second yellow for dissent and sent off before being substituted and when referee Daniel Middleton realised, Mackreth had to return to the bench.

There was late pressure from Wrexham but it came to nothing and the game finished in a draw.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Kelly, Deverdics (Quigley 60); Holroyd, Boden (Franks 82). Subs: Dibble, Raven, Mackreth.