Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates looks forward to '14 cup finals'

DEAN KEATES reckons Wrexham have got “14 cup finals” in the race for automatic promotion but the Reds boss won’t look beyond Saturday’s opponents Halifax Town.

Wrexham go into The Racecourse clash as National League leaders but it remains tight at the top.

Most of the chasing pack also have games in hand and Keates expects there to be more “twists and turns” as teams vie for the title but he insists there will be no let up from Wrexham.

“There are 14 cup finals left and we have got to be bang at it every single week,” said Keates. “All we can do is win our matches and what will be will be at the end of the season.

“The league can change straight away, we can end up being fourth again if teams win their games in hand.

“There are going to be twists and turns, and do I see us being top until the end of the season? No, if I am being completely honest.

“It has chopped and changed all season, only Macclesfield for nine weeks I think have consistently stayed there.

“Anybody can beat anybody and we have got some tough games coming up.

“But all eyes are on Halifax, that is the most important one as it is the next game.”

REDS LATEST – page 38