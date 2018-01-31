Owen Smith catches the eye at Indoor Track and Field meeting in Vienna

OWEN SMITH launched the season in style by running his quickest ever indoor 400m.

The Flintshire raised athlete made sure that the trip to the Indoor Track and Field Vienna meeting was worthwhile by clocking a time of 47.03 seconds.

That time was Smith’s fastest ever season opener and his quickest indoors, leaving him ranked second in the British rankings, albeit at an early stage of the campaign.

In a field of 58, Smith’s time ranked him fifth and gives him the perfect confidence boost ahead of the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham on February 17-18.