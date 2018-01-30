Gateshead 0 Wrexham AFC 0

Wrexham were unable to make the most of their game in hand as they were held to a goalless draw by Gateshead.

Dean Keates’ side went into the rearranged fixture at The International Stadium knowing a win would take them to within a point of leaders Macclesfield Town.

But despite making an excellent start, when they had a couple of good chances inside the opening five minutes, Wrexham were unable to make the break through.

Gateshead came a lot more into the contest after Wrexham’s quickfire opening and did well for large periods, although Wrexham had a couple of good chances late in the game from leading scorer Chris Holroyd to snatch victory.

In the end the goal never came and Wrexham remain third in the National League, now three points off top spot.

Gateshead, who had clinched victory in two of their previous three games having previously been winless since November to start climbing away from the relegation zone, had given a good account of themselves.

Wrexham, playing in front of a fraction of the near 8,500 crowd that attended Saturday’s promotion showdown against rivals Tranmere Rovers at The Racecourse, will count this as a missed opportunity after beginning so well.

Although it was not disappointing to close the gap to just one point on Macclesfield, Wrexham are unbeaten in six games with four of those ending in a draw.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Kelly (Mackreth 66), Holroyd; Boden, Quigley (Wright 31). Subs not used: Dibble, Hurst, Raven.