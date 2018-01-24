Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates eyes more new signings

DEAN KEATES remains hopeful of completing a deal to sign a midfielder who is eager to join Wrexham.

Keates has been unsuccessful with a number of bids for the player but he has not given up on landing his target and striking a deal with his club.

The Reds boss is still looking to add to his attacking options and hopes to complete more new signings before the transfer window closes next Wednesday.

“It is still a possibility,” said Keates. “He wants to join, he wants to come.

“But ultimately we couldn’t agree with the club so we will see what happens.

“There is that and players in different positions, we are looking at adding a few more if we can before the window closes.

“We will see what comes back from what has been put out there.

“From when the window first opened we have put things to clubs and tried to get players.”

Keates has missed out on targets who have decided to join clubs in the Football League but he maintains promotion-chasing Wrexham are still an attractive proposition.

“We activated clauses in players’ contracts but you are competing against football league clubs, which are a higher standard, and the player has chosen to go on to that,” added Keates.

“It came down to football terms and you can understand players’ reasons for going higher.

“I am not talking us down, you put bids out there and activate clauses, and they choose to go to a different level and that is down to the individual.

“All we did was activate clauses and you get the option to speak to people.

“You think you have got something done and all of a sudden it’s not done but that is football.”