Holywell Town boss Haseldin leading side to unlikely title tilt

HOLYWELL Town have once again proved their doubters wrong as they mount a surprise tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance title.

Johnny Haseldin’s side are now just four points behind leaders Caernarfon Town after closing the gap for the second weekend in succession following their 5-0 rout over Ruthin Town, which featured a staggering second half display.

Despite not having the budget of some other sides operating within the second tier, the Wellmen are punching well above their weight thanks to the strong recruitment by Haseldin and assistant Andy Lewis.

They are a very cohesive unit that are all pulling in the same direction, while also possessing a number of difference-makers that can win a game on their own that have been used to great effect.

In Paul Williams they have one of the most talented wide men anywhere outside of the JD Welsh Premier League, while Sam Jones has enjoyed a new lease of life following a difficult spell with injuries and a brief stint with Bangor City.

Goalkeeper Shaun Pearson is a formidable presence and has come on a significant amount throughout the campaign, and defender Matty Harvey is a player with immense promise who is sure to go on to bigger and better things in the future.

The commanding figure of Steve Lewis up-front is a strong asset to call upon, with the experienced forward providing a useful outlet during difficult stages of the season and his 15 league goals have been another huge contributing factor behind their rise to prominence.

Another experienced figure has proven to be a shrewd recruit by Haseldin, with Danny Desormeaux fitting in superbly at Halkyn Road since his arrival.

Skipper Steve Thomas has emerged into an exceptional leader thanks in no small part to his efforts in the midfield area, and he is much-loved by the Town faithful thanks to his tireless commitment.

This may be a small club in terms of finances available, but what Haseldin has installed throughout the set-up is a self-belief that they can compete with anyone which is bringing with it great rewards.

Having played and captained the club, the boss is fully aware of what the side means to the local community and he has done a marvellous job of laying solid foundations that will benefit the second tier side for years to come.

With five wins from their last six games, there is not a side in the HGA that will want to come up against the Wellmen at such an important stage of the season, and with Caersws, Gresford Athletic and Llandudno Junction to come in the next three weeks it is another massive opportunity for them to close the gap, especially when you consider the tough fixtures coming the Cofis’ way.

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the campaign, there is no doubt that the future is incredibly bright at Holywell Town thanks to the work Haseldin and his players have put in, and if things continue as they are then there is no telling what can be achieved in years to come.