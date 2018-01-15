Ryan Giggs appointed as Wales national team manager

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been appointed as the new Wales manager after penning a four-year deal with the Welsh FA.

Giggs played 64 times for Wales between 1991–2007 and was part of the squad who narrowly missed out on qualifying for UEFA EURO 2004 after losing a play-off match to Russia at the Millennium Stadium.

Following an illustrious playing career spanning over 23 years at United, Giggs’ coaching career also began at Old Trafford in 2014, where he was made interim manager towards the end of the 2013/2014 season.

The Cardiff-born winger was subsequently named assistant manager at Manchester United under Louis Van Gaal and served with him at the club until July 2016.

Following his appointment, Giggs said: “I am so proud to have been given the honour of managing the national team.

“The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for UEFA EURO 2020 excite me a great deal.

“I can’t wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year.”

Jonathan Ford, Chief Executive of the FAW, said: “We are extremely delighted to see Ryan appointed as the national team manager.

“With his vast amount of experience having played, coached and managed the biggest club in the world, we are confident of a successful future for our national team.”

Giggs’ first game in charge will be in the 2018 China Cup against the hosts on 22 March in Nanning.