Wrexham AFC midfielder Marcus Kelly aiming for more big wins

WREXHAM have been the masters of grinding out narrow wins but Marcus Kelly hopes there are a lot more comfortable victories to come.

Dean Keates’ side went into Saturday’s game against Torquay United with 12 wins under their belt, nine of which had come by a one goal margin.

But the bottom of the table Gulls had no answer to the rampant Reds who won 4-0 at The Racecourse, registering their biggest victory of the season.

The contest was over by the interval with Wrexham leading 3-0 and leading scorer Chris Holroyd completed the rout, and his hat-trick, by converting a last minute penalty.

Although Kelly would settle for a win by any scoreline to maintain the promotion challenge in the coming weeks, the midfielder admits it was a good feeling to be well in control during the second half.

“It was a good win in the end,” said Kelly. “It was nice to get some goals and be a bit more comfortable towards the end of the match, so we weren’t holding onto anything.

“It was nice to play in the second half knowing that you had that big lead, and then we got another goal to make it four, so it was good.

“We know we have got it in us. We have been great at the back this season and we grind out results 1-0.

“It doesn’t have to be a big result to get three points, we will take 1-0 wins all day.

“But it was nice to get a big win under our belts.

“Scoring lots of goals and getting three points, everyone wants to see that don’t they? Hopefully there are many more.”

Holroyd’s first half brace was sandwiched by a goal from centre-back Manny Smith to leave Torquay with a mountain to climb.

Wrexham were less effective after the break but Kelly stressed the importance of not switching off and letting their opponents back into the game.

“I won’t say it was hard to get motivated being 3-0 up at half-time but you are a bit more relaxed,” said Kelly, who saw Holroyd take his tally for the season to 11 goals in the closing stages.

“The game is pretty much over as long as nothing stupid goes on.

“We were professional about it and kept a clean sheet as well which we were delighted with.”

The landslide success has boosted Wrexham’s goal difference to plus-nine and Kelly knows that could be important at the end of the campaign.

“Towards the end of the season you never know what the table is going to be like and whether you have the same amount of points as a couple of teams,” said Kelly.

“The goal difference could make that last step.”

The first victory of 2018 ended a run of three successive draws and leaves fourth placed Wrexham seven points behind leaders Macclesfield Town with a game in hand.

Kelly admitted it was vital Wrexham got back to winning ways after conceding a 95th minute equaliser in the New Year’s Day clash with Barrow.

And with no game this weekend because Wrexham suffered a first round FA Trophy exit, Kelly is looking forward to returning to action at Hartlepool United on Saturday January 20.

“It was important for us to get a victory on Saturday,” said Kelly.

“Especially after conceding a late equaliser in the previous game and not having a game this weekend.

“We needed to get three points and get back into the pack that is near the top.

“After a win like that, obviously you want to play again and we haven’t got a game on Saturday but we will look forward to the following weekend.

“We are training this week and next week to get ready for that one and hopefully we can get another good result.”

On Wrexham’s position with 18 matches remaining, Kelly added: “We are keeping up with the pack.

“We are seven points behind Macclesfield but we have got a game in hand so we need to win that to keep in touch.”