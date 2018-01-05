There's more to come from Wrexham AFC midfielder Akil Wright

AKIL WRIGHT insists that there is more to come after he signed a permanent deal with Wrexham.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at The Racecourse until 2020.

Since joining on loan from Fleetwood, Wright has produced a series of impressive displays but the 21-year-old says he can get better.

“The injury set me back but I am back now so I just need to kick on and perform even better than I have been,” said Wright, who should feature against Torquay United tomorrow.

“I have got a lot to improve on. I am young and still learning so hopefully I improve myself and I help Wrexham get back into the league which is the main thing.”