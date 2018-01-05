North Wales Rugby Previews: Mold coach Grundy hails Nant quality

Mold coach Ben Grundy believes tomorrow’s opponents Nant Conwy are a ‘class apart’ in the Division One title race.

Grundy’s side excelled last weekend with a battling 26-24 win at Ruthin but now face a trip to league leaders Nant who are in ominous form.

Their eight successive league victories have established an eight-point lead at the summit and Grundy accepts it could be damage limitation for his side tomorrow.

He said: “They really are an impressive side and along with Pwllheli should be playing their rugby in a higher league.

“Their squad is packed with quality and they’ve claimed a lot of big wins against some very strong sides in this league already this season.

“Our home game against them in September saw them beat us convincingly by a 41-13 scoreline.

“As a team we want to win every fixture, obviously, but in games like this one sometimes you’re happy if you come away from it with a losing bonus point.”

Currently fifth in the table, Mold’s season has steadily gathered momentum after an erratic start.

Last weekend’s attritional contest on Ruthin’s muddy Cae Ddol ground eventually saw the Flintshire men edge to a two-point victory.

Grundy hailed the battling work done by forwards Jacob Oosterhuyzen, Ryan Kirby Aled Ellis for the victory as well the dogged defending from Mold’s backs.

“All our tries came from our forwards, who were immense for us in really difficult and sticky conditions.

“They battled hard and because we had so little possession our backs had to defend brilliantly for most of the game.

“I expect we’ll be playing in similar conditions on Saturday, so hopefully that can serve us well against Nant and we can give a strong account of ourselves.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Ruthin host Colwyn Bay, Bro Ffestiniog head to Bethesda, Caernarfon host Llangefni while Bala head to Dolgellau.

Wrexham coach Alan Jenkins has urged his side to build on their hard-fought victory over local rivals Shotton Steel.

The narrow 7-3 home success last weekend lifted the hosts to second in Division Two and put them four points clear of the Steelmen.

The 2018 schedule begins with a trip to basement side Abergele and Jenkins is confident his side can start the new year positively.

He said: “We looked a bit rusty in the Shotton game, which wasn’t surprising given that we hadn’t played since the beginning of December.

“Our centre Callum Riordan got our try in that game, but the win was built on our good defensive work in the second half.

“Our flankers Tom Crossman and Callum Challenor both had very good games and the second half of that game was real forwards battle and we were put under quite a lot of pressure at times.

“So there’s plenty of positives to take from that game into the new year.

“But there have also been plenty of things to work on and improve ahead of the Abergele game on Saturday and then the Bowl game against Deri a week later.

“Hopefully we can start 2018 with a win and push on in the next half of the season.”

Mike Roberts’ Shotton return to action at home to Bangor tomorrow, while runaway league leaders Denbigh host an improving Rhyl side.

Struggling Llangollen visit mid-Wales side Cobra while seventh-placed Llanidloes host Welshpool.

In Division Three, Flint will pursue a third league victory of the season as they head to Denbigh seconds.

Rhosllanerchrugog host a Machynlleth side in buoyant mood after dismissing pacesetters Pwllheli last week.

Rhos number 10 Dewi Richards is likely to miss out with an ankle injury, with Mike Evans Jones set to deputise.

Mold seconds visit in-form Nant Conwy seconds while leaders Holyhead host Anglesey rivals Menai Bridge, while winless Benllech visit Pwllheli seconds.