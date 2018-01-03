Akil Wright makes permanent move to Wrexham AFC

AKIL WRIGHT has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Wrexham.

The 21-year-old midfielder impressed on trial with the Reds in pre-season and joined on loan from Fleetwood until January.

Dean Keates was keen to extend his loan but Wright has penned a permanent contract, keeping him at The Racecourse until the summer of 2020.

“Akil has been an outstanding asset,” said Reds boss Keates. “He has cemented his place in the team and when he has not been available, he has been missed.

“He is someone we can work with and develop and I am delighted he has signed.”

Wright said: “It did not work out at Fleetwood. I am looking forward to kicking on at Wrexham and hopefully things go really well for everyone.”