Wrexham AFC 3 Barrow 3

Wrexham were denied a New Year’s Day victory after conceding a goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

Manager Dean Keates and opposite number Ady Pennock had both been sent to the stands following a touchline altercation moments before Barrow grabbed an unlikely last gasp leveller at a rainy and windswept Racecourse.

It was the first time this season that Wrexham have scored three goals in a game but they have now gone four league matches without a win.

Wrexham made an encouraging start and after creating a couple of chances, deservedly took the lead after 18 minutes.

Paul Rutherford delivered a corner and Chris Holroyd headed home from close range to net his eight goal of the season.

But Barrow equalised after 31 minutes.

Reds goalkeeper Chris Dunn failed in his attempt to punch Donovan Makoma’s cross clear under pressure from Moussa Diarra and the ball fell to Adi Yussuf who slotted into the net.

It got worse for Wrexham as Barrow went 2-1 ahead on 37 minutes following a quick break, Dan Jones curling a brilliant shot into the top corner.

It looked like Barrow would be ahead at the break but Wrexham equalised in added time as James Jennings’ powerful free-kick through the wall beat goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Wrexham managed to take the lead after 76 minutes.

George Miller’s header from Holroyd’s cross struck the crossbar and Scott Boden managed to force the ball over the line for his first Reds goal at The Racecourse.

The Reds were denied victory as Barrow went onto level in the fifth minute of injury time.

A corner was punched clear by Dunn and Callum MacDonald’s deflected effort bounced twice before finding the back of the net to leave Wrexham frustrated.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford (Mackreth 63), Wedgbury, Kelly (Wright 88), Holroyd; Boden, Miller. Subs not used: Dibble, Carrington, Massanka.