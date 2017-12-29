George Miller wants Wrexham AFC to get back to winning ways

GEORGE MILLER wants to make winning a habit before his loan spell with Wrexham comes to an end.

Wrexham go into tomorrow’s game against Gateshead at The International Stadium on the back of two successive draws over the festive period.

But striker Miller, on loan from Middlesbrough until January 6, believes there have been a lot of positives to take out of the stalemates with Barrow and Dover Athletic.

“A draw is better than a loss and is something to build on,” said Miller.

“They are two games we could have won. We are doing the right things, it is not as if we are playing bad, so hopefully the tide will change and we will get a few wins on the board.

“Fingers crossed we get a win at Gateshead, all the lads will do everything towards it.

“It is a long trek, we are travelling down the night before so preparation is going to be perfect so we have got no excuses.

“We have got to go there and win.”

The clash with Gateshead is quickly followed by the home game against Barrow on New Year’s Day, meaning Wrexham will have played four matches in 10 days over Christmas.

It is a punishing schedule that is new to Miller, who came through the ranks at Bury and made the switch to Middlesbrough in July after scoring seven goals in 29 League One appearances last season.

“It is just recovery and getting yourself right for the next game,” said Miller.

“It is something completely different, something I am not used to.

“You have just got your head round one game and you have got to switch back onto the next.

“Mentally as well as physically it is tough but I am loving it.

“I am learning all the time, the staff and the lads are great and the fans have been great so I can’t complain.”

Miller, whose one month loan deal finishes on January 6, has been a prolific scorer for Boro under 23s this campaign and has also featured for the first team in three League Cup and Football League Trophy games.

Having made four appearances for Wrexham, Miller believes he is adapting well to National League football.

“It is a different league and I am learning all the time,” said Miller.

“I know I am not the finished article but I just love learning.

“Each game I am getting more and more a picture of the game. I am getting my body in better and working at the scrappy side of the game because when you play under 23 football it is all tippy-tappy.

“I am getting good feedback off the lads and the staff, so I have just got to keep working hard.”

Miller was again handed a starting place at Barrow with the Boxing Day game finishing 1-1.

Wrexham fell behind after less than two minutes but captain Shaun Pearson put the Reds back on level terms before the break and Miller felt it was a deserved point.

“We had a bad start but first half we were doing the right things,” added Miller. “We were playing in the channels and I was managing to get on the end of it.

“It was getting us 50-60 yards up the pitch and playing in the right areas, playing in their half, because we don’t want to be playing at the back or anything dangerous.

“I think it was the experience for me, I have never seen a game like that where everyone is 6’ 5” so it was a really good learning curve for me especially.

“A good point at Barrow away, get them back to our place and I think we will play them off the park.”