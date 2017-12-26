Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates happy with first half display in Barrow draw

DEAN KEATES was pleased with Wrexham’s response to their early set-back at Barrow.

Wrexham went behind after less than two minutes but captain Shaun Pearson equalised before the break of an entertaining contest that finished 1-1.

“I thought first half we played well,” said Keates. “We conceded after the first two minutes, we know what they are going to be about.

“It is going to be tough coming here, they have a monster of a long throw coming in and every set-piece is coming in, when you have got a couple of six foot five inch players in your team that is how they operate.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the first goal but after that I thought we acquitted ourselves quite well.

“The lads defended for their lives, we won the first headers and we won our second balls.

“First half we played well but second half we kind of got sucked into the way they operate and when we did into good areas, the final cross didn’t really give us the opportunity to get the winner.”