Barrow 1 Wrexham AFC 1

Wrexham had to settle for a point for the second game in a row over the Christmas period.

The Reds came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against lowly Barrow in an entertaining Boxing Day clash at Holker Street.

Having already finished all square with promotion rivals Dover Athletic three days early, Wrexham were thwarted by spirited Barrow who took the lead with less than two minutes on the clock.

Barrow caused a lot of problems with their aerial threat and Wrexham survived a couple of anxious moments.

But Wrexham managed to get back on level terms in the 25th minute thanks to captain Shaun Pearson who scored his third goal of the season.

Both teams had their moments as they pushed for a winner but neither goalkeeper had a save to make and Wrexham had to be content with a share of the spoils in their quest for promotion.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson (Hurst 90), Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Carrington, Kelly (Mackreth 84); Holroyd, Miller (Massanka 88). Subs not used: Dibble, Leo Smith.