Akil Wright has loved his loan spell at Wrexham AFC

AKIL WRIGHT admits his loan spell at Wrexham has gone “miles” better than expected and he hopes to return to action against Dover Athletic tomorrow.

The Fleetwood Town midfielder impressed while on trial with the Reds in pre-season and was brought in on a temporary deal that runs until January.

As well as earning rave reviews for his performances, Wright has helped Wrexham challenge for promotion and he is delighted how the loan switch has panned out both individually and collectively.

“It has gone miles better than I expected,” said Wright. “I came here as a trialist and it has just gone up from there.

“I have been playing and I have done well, it has been brilliant.

“The main thing is getting better and improving every game, and I know I am at a club where I will get better.

“With a good fanbase like this, it is fantastic and I am really enjoying it.

“We have been winning games as well which is the main thing and are in a good position in the league, we are third so you can’t complain at that.

“We have got to maintain that and try to get maximum points out of the next four games over Christmas, and go from there.”

Wright, who has made 15 league starts and three substitute appearances, is due to return to League One side Fleetwood early next month.

Manager Dean Keates has confirmed he hopes to extend Wright’s loan at The Racecourse and the 21-year-old would be delighted to stay so he can try and help Wrexham, just two points behind leaders Macclesfield Town, realise their promotion dream.

“I can’t say a lot on that because at the end of the day it is the gaffer’s decision to keep me here or let me go,” said Wright.

“But I am happy to stay here – 100 per cent I am committed to Wrexham and if I do stay in January, I am looking forward to hopefully getting promotion which is the main thing.”

Wright has been left frustrated in recent weeks with an ankle injury keeping him out of the last three games.

Wrexham have four games in 10 days during the festive period, starting with tomorrow’s Racecourse date with promotion rivals Dover, and Wright is hoping to be in contention for a return.

“I fell awkwardly in the first half of the Solihull Moors game,” said Wright.

“I was alright to play on but I played against Aldershot straight after that and it just got worse. My ankle went, it was all swollen.

“It has been annoying and it is still sore. I am very frustrated because I want to be playing at the end of the day and there are a lot of games coming up.

“Dover is a big game, it has been disappointing not to be involved but fingers crossed it heals before the weekend.

“I try not to talk about it, try and stay as happy as I can and hopefully it will be fine.”

Wright has been encouraged by the response from supporters who hope to see him back out on the pitch to boost the promotion bid as well as stay on longer at Wrexham.

“I just want to do well for the fans and the manager as well, and myself especially,” added Wright.

“I am hoping I am back out there playing against Dover.”