Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates hoping for decent crowd

DEAN KEATES wants to give Wrexham fans something to cheer about tomorrow – and boost his January transfer kitty at the same time.

Wrexham go into their game against Maidenhead United without a home defeat since the opening day loss at the hands of Macclesfield Town, a run which has the Reds go joint top of the National League.

The club has announced that for Wrexham’s two home league games in December, any extra revenue generated above the 3,900 gate break even figure will go directly to Keates’ first team playing budget when the transfer window opens in the new year.

Keates acknowledged that a decent crowd can help in many ways.

“A big crowd works on a couple of fronts,” said Keates, who himself will be sitting in the stands as he begins a three-match touchline ban for improper conduct towards match officials at the game against Sutton United on September 30.

“Create a good atmosphere, as it has been, get behind the lads and make a difference because Maidenhead are going to come here and look to frustrate.

“It helps the lads on that side and it helps us with the extra income towards Build the Budget.”

Wrexham will aim to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Aldershot which ended the three-game winning run.

“We have done well at home,” said Keates. “Disappointing at Aldershot last week but we have had a good week’s training, it is behind us, and all being well we can get a positive result and performance.”

The Reds have made a habit of responding well to defeats this season – there have only been five losses in 22 outings – and Keates praised the attitude of his players.

“It is part of their character,” said Keates. “As I have said from day one, they have always been honest.

“There was disappointment after last weekend but we can only go forward and we will be looking at getting three points against Maidenhead.

“When we have had previous disappointments in the first half of the season, we have reacted from it and all being well we can do that tomorrow.