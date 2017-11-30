Midfielder Sam Wedgbury says togtherness is key to success at Wrexham AFC

SAM WEDGBURY believes eradicating a negative attitude whenever Wrexham lose a game is crucial in the push for promotion.

Wrexham’s run of three successive wins came to an end as they went down 2-0 at Aldershot Town on Saturday, but the Reds are still level on points with The Shots and Sutton United at the top of the table.

It was only the fifth reversal in 22 games and Wedgbury believes there needs to be a sense of realism around the club when things don’t go Wrexham’s way.

“We apologise to the fans who were down there because they support us away from home and are first class,” said Wedgbury. “I have been here before and it is a long old season.

“You lose games like this and you pick up wins that you are not meant to pick up. That is how the season goes.

“We have got to sort of change this defeatest attitude a little bit after a defeat when it is the end of the world.

“We have got to keep going and that is the only way we are going to achieve something this year if we are all on the same page, fans and players alike.

“We want a togetherness at the club where we are all together as one and keep winning games for the club.

“We have got a positive group in there and we need to blood that all round basically.”

Wrexham were second best against Aldershot, who took advantage of poor defending to score twice before the break, but Wedgbury remains upbeat.

“Obviously we are not going to win every game, although we intend to do that,” said Wedgbury.

“First half they got the two goals and from our point of view, goals we don’t normally concede.

“It is a defeat and we don’t get too down, like we are not too high after a win.”

Wedgbury insists the players won’t be sulking after losing and spirits remain high in the changing room with Wrexham still among the pacesetters.

“We expect to be up there because we know what is within our dressing room,” said Wedgbury.

“When we do go away, maybe we have to be a little bit more solid as a team and that is down to us on the pitch.

“But we are still well placed, we know how good we are in that dressing room and we have got good characters so we are not too downbeat.”

Wrexham will aim to bounce back when 14th placed Maidenhead United visit The Racecourse on Saturday.

Whoever the opponents when Wrexham are at home, Wedgbury fancies the chances of picking up three points.

“Anyone coming here they are going to be up against it,” said Wedgbury.

“We get the crowd behind us and it is not an easy place to come as teams know.

“Maidenhead are a good side, they gave us a tough game at the start of the season and they are doing well, but they are coming to us and we fear no-one.”

But with few chances created last week at Aldershot, Wedgbury admits Wrexham need to start giving the strikers more ammunition.

“We probably do need to create a little bit more but we defend as a team and we are solid as a unit,” added Wedgbury.

“That’s why we do get clean sheets because everyone pulls in the same direction.

“But we do need to create more and that is down to us as a team; not just the strikers scoring, it is down to midfielders as well, and we have got to create more for Chris Holroyd and whoever else plays up front.”