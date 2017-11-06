RCG U18 side emerge unbeaten from WRU Super Series

ASPIRING rugby stars from the region turned in a memorable effort at a high-profile event last weekend.

The RGC U18 side emerged unbeaten from the Welsh Rugby Union’s Super Series tournament, which took place at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, November 5.

The young Gogs were in exceptional form throughout the high-profile event, and they began with a notable 15-10 victory over a strong Ospreys outfit.

They followed this up with a superb 20-15 success over Scarlets, and concluded the series with a thrilling 10-10 draw with Newport Gwent Dragons.

This ensured that the Gogs did not taste defeat during a highly competitive day of action, which represents significant improvement from the squad and offers plenty of encouragement ahead of a busy schedule in the coming weeks.

There were a number of standout performers during the tournament, with the likes of Henry Maitland-Davies, Sam Earl Jones, Sion Davenport and Jacob Aldridge all contributing significantly to their success.