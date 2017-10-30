Scott McKenzie leaves Dragons after poor run of form

DRAGONS player-coach Scott McKenzie has left the club in the wake of Sunday’s 11-1 home defeat to Solihull Barons.

McKenzie, who has spent 18 months with the Deeside outfit, has presided over a poor campaign for the club with nine losses in their 10 Moralee Conference games this term.

And with the Dragons rooted to the foot of the table, McKenzie has spoken of his frustration at being unable to transform their fortunes.

He said: “It’s a decision I’ve been coming to over the last four to six weeks.

“It’s not been an easy decision for me at all and I’ve these last few weeks have been really tough.

“The results don’t seem to be getting any better and it’s been massively frustrating for me as a coach.

“I feel like I’ve tried everything to get performances to pick up but nothing seems to have worked.

“When you’re coaching a squad of players and trying constantly to implement new ideas and improvements, there’s only so much you can do before you feel like what you’re saying is falling on deaf ears.

“I’ve tried a tougher approach and worked the players harder at times this season to see if it would give us a nastier streak.

“After every defeat we’ve worked hard to improve on our weaknesses, but we just weren’t seeing progress in our next game.

“There were maybe three or four players in the squad who I felt we could have let go after the way things have gone this season

“It got to the point where it was either a case of me going or moving these players on.

“So for the sake of the club’s structure and stability I though it would be best if it was me who went.

“We’ve explored every avenue with the players and I’ve begun to question my own abilities.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, particularly the back end of last season and I had hoped to be here for a while yet.

”I’ve just felt like it’s not been working and that maybe it’s time for someone else to come into the club with some fresh ideas.”

After suffering a concussion on the ice three weeks ago, McKenzie was sidelined for the Dragons’ latest heavy defeat against the visiting Barons.

Import player Mickael Brodin despatched a third minute powerplay to put Dragons ahead, before the Barons stormed back into the contest to go 3-1 by the end of the first period.

From there it was a one-sided affair as the visitors hit five without reply in the second period and three in the final 20 minutes to claim an emphatic win.

Brodin is expected to take temporary charge of the Dragons’ next league game at Solway Sharks on Saturday.