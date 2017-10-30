Chris Holroyd says Wrexham's late draw with Leyton Orient was 'uncharacteristic'

CHRIS HOLROYD believes his side’s home stalemate with Leyton Orient was uncharacteristic of the Reds season to date.

Wrexham’s impressive defensive record has been well-documented this term, but so to has their unwanted record of being the league’s lowest scorers.

And Holroyd believes that his side’s more attack-minded performance was offset by the manner in which they twice surrendered the lead in a game they were expected to win.

He said: "Looking back at the game we’re disappointed to lose, especially from a set-play.

“We don’t concede many and everyone knows that, so to have conceded two at home is disappointing.

“When you’ve taken the lead twice like we did, we really need to be killing teams off by getting another goal and making it safe for ourselves.

“We looked at some stats before the game and we hardly ever concede in the second half.

“So it’s disappointing in that sense, but we’ve got to take the positives from it and we are probably looking a bit more dangerous going forward now.

“Touching on the stats again, we’ve hardly scored in the first 15 minutes of games so we wanted to start quickly.

“It was the perfect start for us, but it was just a shame that we couldn’t really keep that momentum going until half-time and I think we let them get back into the game a little bit too easily.

“We’re a long time without a game now so it would have been nice to finish with three points.”

Holroyd, who is now the club’s top scorer with four goals, was left frustrated with the referee’s failure to award a penalty when he was upended in the Orient box.

But the 31-year-old striker refused to blame Saturday’s result on refereeing decisions, insisting that the Reds need to find a ruthless streak when ahead in games.

“We’ve not had a penalty this year, which is a bit strange, considering we’ve had 17 or 18 games now” he said.

“There was a couple of shouts for us towards the end of the game, one where I’ve gone for the ball and been absolutely wiped out.

“I’m not sure why it wasn’t given but we haven’t really had the rub of the green with decisions like that at all this year.

“But we’ve got to kill the game before that.

“We shouldn’t leave it up to refereeing decisions, so when it’s in our hands we should kill the game off and not leave it to the officials.”