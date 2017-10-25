Dean Keates apologises to Wrexham AFC fans following "worst performance of the season"

Dean Keates apologised to supporters following what he described as the worst performance of the season.

Wrexham lost 2-0 at AFC Fylde as the 11 game unbeaten run in the league came to an end, with the Reds second best following a hugely disappointing display, and Keates pulled no punches.

“It was not an off-night, it was by far the worst performance of the season,” said Keates.

“All I can do is apologise to the fans. An unbelievable following and they did not deserve that.

“That was nowhere near good enough. We have gone 11 games unbeaten in the league, a good result at the weekend, we set standards and that was nowhere near.”