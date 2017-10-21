North Wales Rugby: Mold wary of 'streetwise' Llandudno

MOLD coach Ben Grundy insists his side will be wary of a ‘streetwise’ Llandudno team in their Division One clash today (Saturday).

Grundy’s men were beaten 20-9 at Dudno in their WRU Plate first round clash a fortnight ago, with Mold’s ill-discipline tipping the contest in the hosts’ favour.

Two simultaneous yellow cards in the second half left Mold depleted, with Lloyd Evans capitalising and crossing for the hosts’ winning try.

Grundy said: “It was a really tight first half and there wasn’t much in the game until our two yellow cards.

“They ended up winning by two tries to one and showed how streetwise they were in that game by capitalising on their temporary advantage.

“Our discipline will have to be at a much higher level this time for us keep ourselves in the match for the full 80 minutes.”

Mold head into the game buoyed by their impressive 34-22 league win at Caernarfon last weekend, a result which lifted them to fourth in the standings.

James Portsmouth, Richard Hopkins (2) and James Kirby all crossed for tries in the victory, which Grundy insists should have been more comfortable.

“We got two early tries after playing some decent rugby and we kept that pressure going to get our third and fourth try,” added Grundy.

“But some silly mistakes crept into our play in the second half and they came back at us to the point where it looked as though they could snatch something from the game.

“It was only us scoring a fifth try late on that really killed off the game as a contest, so we need to be wary of that in future and not ease off in games once were ahead.”

Mold are likely to name an unchanged side from last weekend from tomorrow’s game, with prop Luke William still unavailable for selection.

League leaders Pwllheli go to Bro Ffestiniog, while second-placed Nant Conwy host Caernarfon, Bethesda visit Dolgellau, Llangefni host Ruthin.

In Division Two, Wrexham will look to build on their emphatic 33-3 home win against Cobra last time out in their trip to Welshpool.

Second-placed Shotton Steel visit Llanidloes, league leaders Denbigh host Newtown, Rhyl head to Llangollen, while Cobra entertain Bangor.

Flint skipper Mitch Martin says his side are braced for a ‘big test’ ahead of the visit of Nant Conwy seconds tomorrow.

Nant inflicted a 33-0 home defeat on Martin’s side in the WRU Bowl a fortnight ago, with Flint eventually succumbing to sustained second-half pressure from the visitors.

Martin said: “They’re a strong side and we know all about how they’ll approach the game.

“We were solid defensively for most of the game but they eventually made the breakthrough after working through the phases and scoring some well-taken tries.

“They’ve got a lot of quality and it will definitely be a big test for us, but hopefully we can make this game more of a contest.”

Hooker Scott Jones comes back into the Flint squad, while veteran Dai Jones looks set to retain his place in the 15 after impressing against Machynlleth last weekend.

Fresh from their first win of the season last weekend, Rhos travel to fourth-placed Menai Bridge with coach Chris Williams frustrated at being unable to name an unchanged side.

He said: "We need consistency in our selection but with work commitments I already know we will be forced to make changes."

Mold seconds host Pwllheli seconds, while Holyhead go to Denbigh seconds.

n RGC duo Evan Yardley and Alex Schwarz ended up on the losing side as Scarlets Premiership Select were beaten 24-18 by Ulster A in round one of the B&I Cup.

With no scheduled game this weekend, RGC return to action at home against Llandovery on October 28.