Dagenham and Redbridge 0 Wrexham AFC 1

Craig Robson’s injury time own goal saw Wrexham triumph 1-0 against 10 man Dagenham and Redbridge at Victoria Road.

Although knocked out of the FA Cup the previous weekend, victory extended the unbeaten run in the National League to 11 games and left Wrexham third in the table.

Dagenham’s Corey Whitely had a goal ruled out for offside with the hosts starting to get on top.

But the Daggers were down to 10 men in the 32nd minute when Kevin Lokko was deservedly shown a straight red card by referee Adam Bromley following an awful challenge on Mark Carrington.

Chris Dunn made two late saves at the end of the half, while opposite number Mark Cousins did well to turn Chris Holroyd’s long range effort over the bar at the start of the second period.

Corey Whitely brought a superb save out of Dunn and Shaun Pearson’s header was kept out by Cousins at the other end.

It was end to end and Whitely was not far away with a curling shot that fell narrowly wide but Wrexham also came close when Pearson’s close range header was somehow kept out by Cousins.

Reid’s header from sub Jack Mackreth’s cross was brilliantly turned away by Cousins but Wrexham had a lifeline as Dagenham had another goal ruled out in the final minute after substitute Mason Bloomfield converted Ferrier’s low cross but the striker was in an offside position.

However, Wrexham took the lead in added time. Mackreth’s cross was played back by Paul Rutherford and Robson was adjudged to have put through his own net.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Carrington (Mackreth 72), Wright, Kelly; Holroyd (Boden 81), Reid (Ntumba Massanka 81). Subs not used: Dibble, Hurst