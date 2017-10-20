Premier League Predictions Week 8

Once more, the Leader sports desk try their hand at forecasting the correct scores of 10 top-flight matches and try to improve on a pretty dismal weekend of scoring last time out.

Fixtures get underway this evening as West Ham United host Brighton and culminate with a Super Sunday that might justify the hype as Arsenal head to Everton and Spurs entertain Liverpool.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

WEST HAM UNITED v BRIGHTON

NICK HARRISON: We all keep saying West Ham will come good at home and here’s a great chance for them to show it. Carroll being out might play into the Hammers’ hands as they take away their route one option. 2-0

TOM NORRIS: The sort of game that has increased pressure on Bilic in recent months. The Hammers have to win, and win with a bit of style, to convince supporters they are heading in the right direction. 2-0

DAN HEALD: Hammers fans often reminisce about the ‘West Ham way’ of playing football. It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when the club abandoned this particular ethos or if it ever existed in the first place. Nonetheless, I expect a home win against uninspiring Brighton. 2-1

CHELSEA v WATFORD

NH: Watford always come good in the end so Chelsea may have to be three up at half-time to make sure they kill The Hornets off at The Bridge. Morata could be back; Hazard has to surely kick soon and Alonso better score otherwise he's out of my Fantasy team. 3-1

TN: Watford will arrive at the Bridge backing themselves to continue their fantastic run of form. Conte needs a response from his players, who have underperformed so far this season. Hazard and Willian need to do better. 2-1

DH: Three successive losses for Chelsea seems inconcieveable. Conte will have fumed at his players this week in training after their humbling at Palace and I expect a big reaction with Morata back in the fold. 3-0

HUDDERSFIELD v MANCHESTER UNITED

NH: Can’t see Jose parking the bus just off the M62 in Huddersfield where United have the perfect chance to get back on the goal trail. Lukaku will fire again in what will be a comfortable away win. 0-3

TN: You’ve got to admire Jose. He creates a storm by drawing at Liverpool, but that will have been worth it when they thump Huddersfield. Martial, Mkhitaryan and Lukaku to run riot. 0-4

DH: Few expect to see a repeat of the ultra-cautious approach adopted by United last weekend and I’m sure United’s attackers will relish being cut loose once more. Lukaku to run the show here. 0-3

MANCHESTER CITY v BURNLEY

NH: Seven against Sparky’s Stoke, six past Watford and two bunches of fives versus Liverpool and Palace. Burnley must be quaking in their boots as the City goal show promises to serve up another treat tomorrow. 5-1

TN: A good result for Burnley will be keeping City below half-a-dozen goals. Pep’s men are in outstanding form, playing some of the best football the top-flight has seen. Burnley won’t roll over, but it’s unlikely to end well. 4-0

DH: A chance for Sean Dyche’s side to flex their defensive muscle here, but that could still be an exercise in futility. Guardiola’s City are relentless and their attacking play is a joy to watch. De Bruyne looks a class apart right now and he’ll be instrumental again here. 5-0

NEWCASTLE UNITED v CRYSTAL PALACE

NH: If Newcastle can keep Zaha quiet then their fans can celebrate a good week with the news of Ashley selling off the club by picking up three points. One goal might be good enough to win it. 1-0

TN: Newcastle will have been looking forward to facing Palace until Roy’s boys went and beat Chelsea. Rafa’s men have a game plan, however, and this will be tight and cautious with both teams playing on the break. 2-1

DH: I expect Roy’s Eagles to have their wings clipped after the high of beating Chelsea. Benitez to mastermind a clinical shut out against a Palace side lacking firepower. 2-0

STOKE CITY v BOURNEMOUTH

NH: Bournemouth didn’t look that bad against Spurs while it all depends on how Stoke react from the lesson they were given at Manchester City. Hughes needs a win and if Allen is fit again, then they might just sneak it. 2-1

TN: A game both teams will be eager to win. Both teams have been hugely disappointing and the respective managers will know exactly that. Defoe must start for Bournemouth if they are to have a chance. Saying that, Stoke being at home should swing it in their favour. 2-1

DH: Stoke’s confidence-sapping annihilation at the Etihad is no reflection on them; that result could have been inflicted on several top-flight sides. Hughes’ men have fared pretty well at home, while Bournemouth are winless away. But I’ll back Howe to oversee a score draw. 2-2

SWANSEA CITY v LEICESTER CITY

NH: Alas poor Shakespeare, we knew him well! Premier League rivals knew his tactics all too well too, and it came as no surprise Leicester’s Thai owners got rid of him. Swansea’s win last week should boost their confidence but expect a Foxes’ backlash on the Welsh coast! 1-2

TN: Leicester have done the right thing by getting rid of Shakespeare. They’ve won one game this season despite having a decent group of players and the timing of the change could get the reaction the Foxes need at Swansea, who are still a work in progress. 1-1

DH: Tammy Abraham impressed last weekend and the Chelsea loanee can flourish against the managerless Foxes. Few neutrals will be too concerned about Leicester’s current plight given the manner of Claudio Ranieri’s departure and can cheer a home win here. 2-1

SOUTHAMPTON v WEST BROM

NH: There’s no chance of the second half of this game clashing with Strictly or Nomads v Llandudno on S4C for that matter! West Brom have featured in a lot of live games so far this season and they’ve hardly been ‘turn-on TV’ affairs. Gabbiadini could be the difference. 2-1

TN: Don’t expect this to be an end-to-end free-flowing clash. Both teams have scored seven goals and conceded nine from their opening eight games. It will be tight with both teams confident of snatching victory. 1-1

DH: Neither side has set the league alight thus far, but then maybe that’s doing these teams a disservice. Their almost identical records in the season thus far suggest a stalemate is on the cards here. 1-1

EVERTON v ARSENAL

NH: From the Europa League to the ‘You’re hopeless’ league. Two teams who have drastically under-performed and not spent all that money they had at their disposals wisely. If The Gunners start with Giroud, they’ll win. 1-1

TN: Arsenal looked more than a touch unfortunate to lose at Watford, while Everton will have been strangely grateful for a point at Brighton. Those two results speak volumes for where the clubs are at currently. It’s been 15 years since Rooney scored that goal against Arsenal. Can he rescue the Toffees? 2-2

DH: Thursday’s trip to Belgrade was hardly the ideal preparation as Arsenal bid to atone for last week’s poor result at Watford. But Everton have laboured at times this season and I’m backing Lacazette to heap more misery on Koeman here. 1-2

TOTTENHAM v LIVERPOOL

NH: Liverpool will like the wide open spaces of Wembley while how much has Spurs’ superb showing at Real Madrid taken out of them? Should be the best game of the weekend but how many times have we said that only to be sadly let down. 2-1

TN: Can Kane end his Wembley drought in the Premier League? Can Liverpool repeat Tuesday’s Champions League performance? Questions, so many questions. And the answers are yes and no. There won’t be much in it. 1-1

DH: There has to be goals in this one, surely? Seven in midweek for the Reds while Spurs were highly impressive in their draw at the Bernabeu. Kane and Coutinho both to net in an absorbing draw 2-2