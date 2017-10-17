JD Welsh Premier League game day ten predictions

ANOTHER fantastic weekend of JD Welsh Premier League action is just days away, and our sports reporter Dean Jones marks your card with the return of his weekly predictions.

Prestatyn Town vs Bangor City:

This is always a hotly contested North Wales derby and the Citizens will be hoping to put their disappointing home collapse against Cardiff Met behind them and avoid losing further ground at the top.

Likewise, the pressure will be on the Seasiders to put their hammering at TNS to one side and it will be interesting to see just how much a defeat of that magnitude has affected their confidence.

City assistant Gary Taylor-Fletcher has urged his side to stand up and be counted ahead of the encounter, but Town have showed they are no pushovers so far this term and have given a lot of teams problems on home soil.

Prediction: Prestatyn Town 0-2 Bangor City.

Aberystwyth Town vs The News Saints of Oswestry Town:

Nev Powell’s men finally picked up their first win of the WPL campaign last weekend with a stylish triumph at Llandudno, but they face a different proposition altogether this weekend in the form of the defending champions and new top-flight leaders.

They are going to need a monumental effort from everyone involved if they want to get anything out of the contest, with TNS seemingly able to score at will as was demonstrated during their 6-1 rout over Prestatyn which moved them back to the summit.

Prediction: Aberystwyth Town 0-4 The New Saints of Oswestry Town.

Cefn Druids vs Carmarthen Town:

The Ancients have quietly put together a number of eye-catching results that has everyone at the club hopeful of a possible top six berth, which is a testament to how far they have come since their promotion from the Huws Gray Alliance.

Next up for the fifth placed side are The Old Gold, who have just three points to their name from nine contests and it looks like it is going to be a long season indeed for Mark Aizlewood’s beleaguered side, which I don’t see getting any better this weekend.

Prediction: Cefn Druids 3-1 Carmarthen Town.

Cardiff Met vs Newtown:

The Students will be buoyed by their sensational come-from-behind success at title rivals Bangor City, which once again showed off their supreme fitness and ability to come through in critical situations.

They continue to defy their critics and are now firmly established as one of the elite sides in the division, something that does not bode well for an inconsistent Newtown providing that their exploits at the Bangor University Stadium have not taken too much out of them.

Prediction: Cardiff Met 2-0 Newtown.

Connah’s Quay vs Llandudno:

If you are looking to avoid a run of four consecutive defeats then a trip to Nomads would not be the first place on Alan Morgan’s list.

After an extremely promising start Tudno have endured an alarming slide, with Andy Morrison’s men looking to gain revenge for a defeat at the Giant Hospitality Stadium earlier on in the season.

A stout defensive performance will be needed if the visitors are to get anything from the game, but that will be easier said than done given the form they currently find themselves in.

Prediction: Connah’s Quay 2-0 Llandudno.

Bala Town vs Barry Town United:

This is a real crossroads game for the Lakesiders in terms of what they hope to achieve this term, as there is still plenty of time to make an impact at the summit and push for a European place after a disastrous start by their incredibly high standards.

United will be another tough nut to crack given the nature they have adjusted to life in the WPL, and their superb counter attacking threat will need to be nullified for the home side to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Bala Town 3-1 Barry Town United.