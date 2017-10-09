Wellmen boss Haseldin dedicates Welsh Cup victory to Liam

AN EMOTIONAL day at Halkyn Road ended in Holywell Town manager John Haseldin dedicating his side’s 3-0 victory against Corwen to former youth team player Liam Simpson.

Prior to kick-off a minute’s applause rang out around the ground in memory of the Wellmen under-19s full-back who died recently, with Simpson’s family members and former team mates also in attendance.

Steve Lewis put Holywell ahead in the 16th minute with a 20-yard effort.

Jamie McDaid made it 2-0 midway through the second half, slotting home from Phil Lloyd’s assist.

Despite being reduced to 10-men after Brady McGilloway was harshly penalised for his role in a flare-up with several Corwen players, the Wellmen added a third in injury time courtesy of Lewis’ deft chip.

Reflecting on the day, Haseldin said: “It was a very emotional occasion for everyone at the game.

“The minute’s applause in Liam’s honour gave a chance for everyone to remember Liam, which totally overshadowed the game itself.

“Liam’s family and his team mates were there too and it was important that everyone at the club came together to show their support for them.

“There were lots of clubs elsewhere paying their own tributes to Liam with a minute’s silence at games throughout North Wales.

“I’ve heard a lot this week about clubs being rivals on the pitch but family off it and that certainly appears to be true.

“From a football point of view we dedicate that win to Liam and his family.”

Airbus advanced with a 3-0 home win over Bow Street.

The hosts led from the 33rd minute when a left-wing corner from Wes Baynes eluded visiting keeper Steph Richards and nestled in the far corner.

The lead was doubled early in the second half when Alfons Fosu-Mensah crossed for Leo Riley to score

The Magpies defence was finally breached again six minutes from time by substitute Jack Murphy, whose well-taken finish found the back of the net after Riley's pinpoint cross.

Airbus manager Andy Thomas said: “It wasn’t exactly a spectacular performance, but it was professional and we got the job done.

“We looked so comfortable and I don’t think they posed much threat to us at all, with us not even conceding a corner.

“We had full control of the cup tie throughout and it was just a matter of how many we’d score.

“The most pleasing aspect was the performance of the young lads once again, with George Peers and Jack Murphy both doing brilliantly for us.”

Flint Town United progressed with relative ease after beating Llanfair United 3-0.

Matthew Spencer’s mis-timed challenge sent James Hooper sprawling in the Llanfair box before Richie Foulkes stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

Their one-goal lead intact at the break, Flint doubled the advantage five minutes after the restart through Alan Bull.

Flint added their third on the hour mark through Kyle Smyth.

Flint boss Andy Holden said: “It was a potential banana skin.

“This was a team that had beaten our club last season and would have fancied causing a bit of an upset, but we showed the right approach I thought.

“It took us a while to get going and they definitely caused us a few problems, but we got ourselves into a good rhythm and I was really happy with how we kept at it.

“We played some good football looked stronger as the game wore on and obviously we’re really happy to be in round two.”

‘No complaints’ was Martin Ford’s assessment of the 3-0 defeat at Llanrhaeadr which sent his side crashing out.

After spurning several gilt-edged chances, Park trailed 1-0 at the interval to Daniel Graham’s well-placed header.

Things got worse six minutes later when Graham scored his second from the penalty spot.

The visitors’ proved equally wasteful in the second half, unable to convert from several decent openings before Iwan Matthews netted Llan’s third.

The dismissal of Levi Roberts confounded Park’s misery and left Ford bemused.

He said: “No complaints from us, they just seem to want it more and did a job on us.

“They’re a good side, but we didn’t help ourselves by passing up so many good chances to score.

“We’re creating a lot, but we just don’t look like putting chances away and look very short of confidence at the minute.”

Gresford Athletic manager Steve Halliwell praised his side’s performance as they claimed a 4-0 win against Carno in ‘abysmal’ conditions.

With a one-goal lead at half-time, Halliwell urged his side to play more directly after the break to utilise their superior pace.

The tactical change paid dividends as Obi Anoruo, Owen Roberts and Jack Edwards all found the net.

Halliwell said: “We had to change things at half-time. Although we were in complete control of the game possession-wise, the conditions were really abysmal.

“The pitch was sloping and the mud made it really heavy going, so we decided to us the long ball a lot more and use our pace up front to hurt them.

“We wasted some good chances in the second half and it really could have been eight or nine if we’d made the most of them.

“We’d love to do well in this competition this season and earn some money for the club with a good good cup run.”

Caernarfon Town shattered the dreams of cup minnows Lex Glyndwr after the Welsh National League outfit took a 41st minute lead through Matty Harrison.

The Canaries turned things around with goals from Nathan Craig and Clive Williams.

Jay Gibbs made it 3-1 soon after the restart, before striker Jamie Breese’s double gave the scoreline a one-sided look.