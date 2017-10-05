Motorsport: Seb Morris' Monza trip ends with another trophy

Man of the moment Seb Morris added yet more silverware to his heaving collection at Monza in Italy over the weekend with a sensational race-winning performance on his debut in the International GT Open.

Called up to partner Craig Dolby in the Wessex Vehicles Lamborghini Gallardo just a few days after winning the British GT title with Rick Parfitt Jnr in their Bentley Continental, Marford racer Morris starred as he and Dolby took a fabulous victory in race one of the weekend on Saturday afternoon.

Going on to finish just four tenths of a second shy of the podium in the second contest on Sunday, fourth place still marked an excellent result and capped a superb weekend for BRDC Superstar and MSA Team UK driver Morris.

“I didn’t quite expect it”, said the 21-year-old Chester-based driver after sealing race victory on his category debut.

“Thank you to Nigel [Mustill – team owner] and the team, all the boys have been really professional and the car was an absolute joy to drive to be honest, one of the nicest cars I’ve driven.

“Finishing on the podium in race two would have meant we’d have had a success penalty carried over to the next round, so fourth place in the end was a good result – pretty much the perfect weekend. I definitely had some unfinished business at Monza from Formula Renault and GP3, so it’s nice to tick that famous podium off my list!”

He added: “The Lamborghini has completely different characteristics to the Bentley, but I jumped in and was immediately fast. We got our heads down, adjusting the car and Craig and I worked really well together.”