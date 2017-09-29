There's more to come from me says Wrexham AFC winger Jack Mackreth

JACK MACKRETH has endured a stop-start beginning to his Wrexham career but the winger insists there is a lot more to come.

The 25-year-old, brought in from Bury in the summer, has been restricted to just three starts and five substitute appearances due to injury.

Having come off the bench in each of the last three games, the latest resulting in a 1-0 win at Tranmere last Saturday, Mackreth says he is now heading in the right direction and will again be in the squad for tomorrow’s clash with leaders Sutton United at The Racecourse.

“It has been stop-start,” said Mackreth. “I had my stomach problem then my hamstring problem, then I was actually ill last week.

“I am just looking after myself and to be honest, when I came on against Tranmere I felt good.

“Training is good every day so I am sure it won’t take long for me to get fully fit.”

Marcus Kelly and Paul Rutherford are the wingers currently keeping Mackreth out of the side but he is relishing the competition for a starting berth.

“Luckily enough we have got a good squad here,” said Mackreth. “Rutherford and Kelly, and Leo Smith when he has come in, have done well.

“It is pushing me as well to get back in the team. I have just got to keep working hard in training and made sure my hamstring is right.”

But Mackreth is confident he will produce the goods when he gets his opportunity in the side.

“There is a lot more to come from me,” said Mackreth. “Rutherford and Kelly are playing well, I have just got to bide my time

“As long as the team is doing well, I am sure when my time comes I will be there for the team, start making assists and scoring a few goals which is what I have come here for.”

Mackreth played his part at Prenton Park after replacing Kelly, helping 10-man Wrexham hang onto a lead carved out by Chris Holroyd.

“To come to Tranmere and even with 11 against 11, it is a good result,” said Mackreth.

“The lads dug in. It was a tough game but we always felt they were vulnerable on the counter attack.

“We defended well but I thought we created chances, we could have nicked one or two.

“When we scored the goal, I thought we showed good team spirit to grind out the result.

“It was a great result, the lads did work hard so we need to grow from that and go again.”

Wrexham are unbeaten in seven games, with the win at Tranmere ending a run of three successive draws, and Mackreth is targeting another victory against Sutton who hold a one point lead over the fifth placed Reds.

“We just kept up picking up points with the draws but this could be the springboard to go on another good run of wins now,” said Mackreth.

“There is good team spirit after beating Tranmere and hopefully now we can pick up more wins but you are never going turn your nose up at an away point.

“Hopefully we can kick-on now.”

Mackreth, who counts Macclesfield, Tranmere and Grimbsy among his former clubs, believes the derby win will give Wrexham a huge boost as they look to remain among the pacesetters.

“It was a big game and there were a lot of fans there,” added Mackreth. “Whatever side won would want to use it as a springboard for the rest of the season. We took the three points and have got to push on against Sutton.”