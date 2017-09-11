Wrexham AFC midfielder Akil Wright wants to capitalise on home advantage

AKIL WRIGHT was satisfied with a point at Torquay but the midfielder wants to make the most of home advantage in Wrexham’s next two games.

Wrexham’s three game winning run came to an end against the Gulls on Saturday, although the 0-0 draw at Plainmoor extended the Reds’ unbeaten run to four matches and kept them third in the National League, one point off top spot.

Dean Keates’ side entertain Hartlepool tomorrow night before welcoming Guiseley to The Racecourse on Saturday, and Wright, on loan from Fleetwood Town, is targeting back to back wins.

“It was a clean sheet and I thought we had two great chances to win the game,” Wright said after being held by bottom of the table Torquay who are still looking for their first win.

“But it was a good point away from home, Torquay are a good side.

“We move onto Tuesday, the first of two home games in a row, and hopefully six points.

“They are two massive games,we want to make The Racecourse a fortress so hopefully we can get two wins, starting tomorrow.”

It was a dour first half against Torquay, who had taken just two points from the opening eight games.

Manny Smith and Alex Reid came close to scoring in the second period and although Wrexham drew a blank, manager Dean Keates was pleased to keep a fourth successive clean sheet.

“I think it was a disciplined point, we didn’t really take our opportunities,” said Keates. “We created a couple of opportunities, we just didn’t take them.

“We were disciplined, we were organised, we looked to counter and when we did get behind them in the second half the cross either got blocked or the pass wasn’t quite good enough.

“And we had had two set pieces, Manny has hit the bar and we have had a free header which he has put over.

“I wouldn’t say quality in attack was lacking, it was more that today just wasn’t our day. We should have been better, we could have been better but it wasn’t and as I’ve said it is a clean sheet and we will take the positives.”

“There are going to be lots of twists and turns over the course of the season, and we will take the positive that we have kept four clean sheets on the bounce.

“It is not just Manny Smith and Shaun Pearson, we defend as a unit, we defend as a team, it is not just the back four and the goalkeeper that keep clean sheets, it is the whole team.

“Anybody can beat anybody in this division, it is going to be tight, and it is going to be tight for the rest of the season, we will keep going about our business in the right way and all being well it will be a good season for us.”